New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones couldn’t help but get frustrated over his latest injury that forced him out of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Jones sustained an ankle injury in the third quarter of their 20-12 victory after he was sacked, with his left ankle seemingly caught under Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. The Giants then replaced their starting QB with Tyrod Taylor.

While Jones was forced to go back in after Taylor suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter, he was not allowed to throw a pass in the contest. He was noticeably limping on the sidelines before he returned, and so the Giants were not risking to aggravate his injury.

Speaking to reporters after the contest, Jones admitted it was “frustrating” to be shut down in a game that he thoroughly prepared for, but he emphasized he is one to listen to professionals. He also confessed that there was “pain” when he returned.

As for his playing status in Week 5, Jones said it is a matter of wait and see for now, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Daniel Jones admits it’s “frustrating” being shut down in a game but he’ll listen to the professionals when told. He knew he was going back in when Tyrod went down, though, even just to relay calls and not play QB. Said there was “pain” when he returned. Wait and see on next week pic.twitter.com/4rYDvkoOUL — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 2, 2022

It remains to be seen what the Giants will do with Daniel Jones, but it won’t be a surprise if they decide to sit him out in Week 5 if he is not 100 percent healthy.

The Giants are 3-1 on the season, but that means they would also want to avoid making Jones’ injury worse and losing him far longer than what should have been had he rested. For now, the New York faithful can only hope for the best when it comes to their QB’s injury.