Daniel Jones won’t like the injury updates for 2 key offensive players

The New York Giants are hoping that they will be able to take a big step forward in 2022. It’s clear that their offense, led by young quarterback Daniel Jones, will be crucial in helping them make those strides if they are possible.

Unfortunately, the Giants are dealing with some injury concerns on offense as the 2022 season nears. Head coach Brian Daboll provided an update on a pair of New York’s offensive starters that don’t sound too encouraging, and will need to be monitored as the regular season approaches.

WR Kadarius Toney (leg) is unlikely to practice this week, per Daboll. https://t.co/3hqBbExOF1 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 14, 2022

Shane Lemieux was slated to be the Giants starting left guard in 2022 after missing most of the 2021 season with a knee injury. This immediately opens up a hole on the offensive line that New York will have to scramble to fill in order to keep Daniel Jones standing upright under center as much as they can. Daboll didn’t sound too optimistic about Lemieux’s status, and he may end up missing time during the regular season.

Kadarius Toney’s status is a bit murkier, but Daboll hinting that he won’t be practicing this upcoming week isn’t very encouraging either. Toney was hoping to become one of Daniel Jones’ top targets after a wildly inconsistent 2021 season. He flashed his potential at times, with his 10 catch, 189 yard performance in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys offering a glimpse of what he could become. But developing consistency is going to be the key for Toney, and he can’t do that if he isn’t on the field.

Daniel Jones certainly won’t be thrilled to find out he could be without two of his starters on offense come Week 1. He, as well as the rest of the Giants offense, will need to work diligently throughout the rest of training camp and preseason play to ensure that their losses won’t affect the team too greatly.