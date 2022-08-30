Darius Slayton hilariously addresses Giants trade rumors with unique Aaron Donald example

The New York Giants are receiving trade inquires in reference to wide receiver Darius Slayton. There were whispers that Slayton may not even make the 53-man roster and could ultimately be released by New York. But he ended up making the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday. So that means the Giants are either planning to utilize him on the roster or trade him sooner rather than later. And Slayton is well aware of the trade rumors.

The Giants wide out hilariously addressed the trade talks, per Mark Cannizzaro.

“If the Rams call them and they’re like, ‘Hey, we’ll give you Aaron Donald for Darius Slayton,’ I’d make that trade, too.’”

Slayton understands that he’s not the best player in the NFL and would trade himself for Donald. But he is someone who has value. If a trade were to come to fruition, the Giants would receive a quality haul in return. The Giants are not going to land Aaron Donald in a Darius Slayton deal, but New York will receive good value for the receiver.

Slayton is preparing to enter his fourth year in the NFL. He’s spent his first three years in New York with the Giants. However, he reeled in just 26 receptions last year. But Slayton was productive from 2019-2020. He tallied a combined total of 98 receptions, 1,491 yards, and 11 touchdowns between these two seasons.

So he is someone who could be a valuable weapon for a team.

We will continue to monitor Darius Slayton’s situation with the Giants ahead of the 2022 NFL season.