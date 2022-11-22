Published November 22, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Monday, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton appeared on NFL Now. While on the show, he was asked if he would be vocal in trying to get veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to join the team.

Per usual, Slayton said all the right things when talking about Beckham.

Slayton stated, “You know, he’s got friends here. Shep (Sterling Shepard) being one of those guys. I know they are really close. But, I’m all for anybody that will help our team. If he wants to come here and sign here, I think he knows where home is. I’ll leave it at that.”

At 7-3, Slayton and the Giants have reportedly found themselves in the mix to land Beckham. The veteran pass catcher is expected to visit with the team in the coming days.

Following the loss of rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, Beckham could play a lead role in this Giants offense.

Throughout this season, Slayton has emerged as the Giants top pass catcher. After almost being released prior to the start of the season, Slayton has finally found his form again.

Over the past four games, Slayton has recorded 304 receiving yards, and two touchdowns on 16 receptions.

With the loss of Robinson, the Giants offense will be missing a critical piece. The rookie receiver recorded 23 receptions for 227 receiving yards and one touchdown over six games. This includes a nine-reception, 100-yard receiving game prior to getting hurt in Week 11.

Darius Slayton will have an expanded role with Robinson out, but the Giants are in need of help at wide receiver. An Odell Beckham Jr. reunion could be exactly what this Giants offense needs.