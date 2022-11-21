Published November 21, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

After their disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants were met with even more disappointing news after the latest injury update to rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that Robinson tore his right ACL, ending his season. The rookie out of Kentucky left the game early in the midst of a great game. In six games this season, Robinson has 23 catches, 227 receiving yards and a touchdown. His quickness and versatility made him a solid option in the passing game. Now, the Giants will have to pivot again to other options.

The Giants’ receiver room was already shaky coming into the season and now has very few options. Robinson joins key pass-catchers Sterling Shepard and Daniel Bellinger on the injured list, leaving Kenny Golladay (who is also dealing with an injury) and Darius Slayton as the top options along with Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James. Saquon Barkley’s already huge load on offense is about to grow even more.

It will now be extra important for the Giants to beat out the Dallas Cowboys in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. New York badly needs another wide receiver and can offer him a big role, but the Cowboys taking care of business against a great Minnesota Vikings team captured OBJ’s attention.

Beckham has voiced a desire to come back to the Giants and they could use him big-time as they look to make it back to the postseason. The energy Daboll has around his team is strong despite the loss to Detroit and the Robinson injury news.