The New York Giants are in the midst of another lost season. With Daniel Jones out the door, the quarterback situation is up in the air every week. Tommy DeVito was crushed by the Buccaneers in Week 12 and got hurt in the process. Drew Lock was scrambled by a poor Cowboys defense on Thanksgiving. When will fans find out who plays for the Giants in Week 14 against the Saints? Wide receiver Darius Slayton told ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

“The Giants haven't decided on a quarterback yet for Sunday vs. Saints, according to WR Darius Slayton,” Raanan posted. “They should have an idea by Wednesday. Options are Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito (if healthy).”

Whether or not Slayton was supposed to tell the world about their plans this week he did, which is huge for fantasy football managers and gamblers. If you think one is better than the other for Malik Nabers in your regular-season finale, hold out until Wednesday to see who starts.

The real-life impacts of this decision are pretty nominal. Both the Saints and Giants are out of the playoff conversation in the NFC. New Orleans has played itself out of first-overall pick contention but Big Blue could still land the top overall pick.

Could the next Giants quarterback already be in the building?

There was a report that owner John Mara is committed to general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. Despite their terrible record, they could be picking the next quarterback. Jones is not an option, as he has been cut and that experiment is over. But could the future QB already be in the building?

Tommy DeVito was a no-name third-string quarterback when Jones and Tyrod Taylor both got hurt. He jumped into the lineup and led the Giants to three victories when the season was lost. While it was fun at the moment, many fans now understand that he cost them draft position. When Schoen said on Hard Knocks he was interested in Jayden Daniels, that angle crystallized.

Drew Lock was a first-round draft pick in the same season as Daniel Jones. He could be a stopgap stater if the Giants do not like a quarterback in the draft and next year is a rebuilding season as well. While the future should be a priority, this could be the reality this spring for New York.

Whoever plays for the Giants against the Saints in Week 14 will likely not be the franchise quarterback. That game in the Meadowlands kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.