The New York Giants and New York Jets are battling it out for state supremacy in Week 8. However, the Giants were dealt a devastating Darren Waller curveball, taking away some of the luster from the contest.

Waller has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a hamstring injury, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The tight end had been limited throughout the week of practice due to his hamstring. After re-aggravating the injury against the Jets, the Giants will no longer have his services in Week 8.

Before going down, Waller hadn't made much of an impact as he caught one pass for four yards. However, New York's offense has been able to find their stride complete as Waller is the Giants' leading receiver with just under five minutes until halftime.

The Giants have been ravaged by injuries throughout the 2023 season. Their offensive line has needed to undergo numerous changes due to players being out. Quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't been able to play due to a scary neck injury. Now, arguably the team's best receiving threat is now out for Week 8 with an injury of his own.

New York will have that Darren Waller isn't dealing with anything serious. Daniel Bellinger is the Giants only other tight end on the roster in Week 8. While the team would certainly make an addition should Waller need to miss extended time, that certainly wasn't the outcome the Giants were hoping for when they traded for the right end.

As halftime approaches, the Giants trail the Jets