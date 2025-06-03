It appears that New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson has a rapport with wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, and a particular throw went viral on social media from OTAs.

In the video, Wilson throws a deep ball to Hyatt. It is a slow-motion video of one of Wilson's signature moon balls, and it hits Hyatt right in the hands.

Wilson reacted to the video that the Giants posted on X, formerly Twitter. He wrote, “JHatt!” in response, which must be his nickname for the third-year receiver.

Is Russell Wilson going to be the Giants' starting quarterback?

Currently, Wilson is participating in his first year of OTAs with the Giants. He signed with them during the offseason after spending a season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

More than likely, Wilson will end up starting Week 1 for the Giants. He is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and could bring stability to the position the team has lacked since Eli Manning retired.

Still, Wilson was not the only signal-called that the Giants signed this offseason. They also brought in Jameis Winston, another long-time NFL veteran, to compete for the starting job. Not to mention, Tommy DeVito is going into his third year with the team as well.

And then there is Jaxson Dart, who the Giants traded up to select in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart played college football at Ole Miss, the same school as Manning, and has been turning heads during the offseason.

Wilson may start the year as the team's starter, but Dart may eventually overtake him. It could be a very similar situation to Kurt Warner handing the keys to Manning in 2004.

Since being traded from the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, Wilson's career has been going downhill. He played two seasons with the Denver Broncos, going 11-19 as a starter in two seasons.

He then signed with the Steelers. After losing out on the starting job to Justin Fields, Wilson took over in Week 7 against the Giants. He then led the Steelers to the playoffs, and they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round.