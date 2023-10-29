The New York Giants are already running thin at quarterback after Daniel Jones fell to a neck injury. Tyrod Taylor has filled in since, but it's not looking good for him either.

During their game against the New York Jets, Taylor fell to injury and was taken to the locker room, according to Ian Rapoport. The Giants are officially down to their third-string quarterback.

“Giants QB Tyrod Taylor, down in pain along the sideline, is heading to the locker room. Tommy DeVito is in.”

Taylor was scrambling on the play and tried throwing it away. However, the ball slipped in his hands resulting in what was basically a pass to himself. The veteran quarterback attempted to scramble for the first down but was taken down by two New York Jets defenders.

Tyrod Taylor is shaken up after this play pic.twitter.com/2p2Vezmjrg — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 29, 2023

It's been a rough game for the Giants so far. Not only did Taylor head to the locker room but Darren Waller also fell to injury as well. New York is without their top two quarterbacks and top pass catcher on the roster.

The injury happened relatively early in the contest, as Taylor had minimal stats before leaving the game. Additionally, he's not going to return, as the Giants officially ruled Taylor out for the remainder of the game, according to Ari Meirov.

“Giants QB Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out for the rest of today's game with a rib injury. Local kid Tommy DeVito will be the Giants' QB. They have no one else behind him.”

Hopefully, this isn't a serious injury and Taylor can bounce back sooner, rather than later. But only time will tell what level of injury it is.