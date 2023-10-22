Pop the champagne! The long wait is over. On Sunday against the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants ended some of the most embarrassing droughts they have ever faced in the history of the franchise.

The Giants scored a touchdown for the first time in 220 minutes and 42 seconds. The team also scored a touchdown in the first half for the first time this season. That's not all. The Giants also scored a touchdown at home for the first time this season, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

By the way, it's Week 7. That's right. Not Week 2, but Week 7.

Giants' offensive struggles this season

It has been an embarrassing and frustrating season for the Big Apple boys in blue. The team is 1-5, with its only win against the lowly Arizona Cardinals. The offense has struggled to find a spark. The team was blown away by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, losing 40-0. The Giants only managed to put together three points in a loss to Seattle and then nine points a few weeks later against Buffalo in yet another loss, with Daniel Jones missing that game due to injury.

With Jones out again for Week 7, the Giants finally got some offense going Sunday against Washington. It's only one step forward, but it must certainly feel good for the team to finally put some points on the board. The Giants got the touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor to Darren Waller. The team then grabbed another touchdown when Taylor threw his second touchdown pass of the day, this time to Saquon Barkley.

Are all the problems smoothed out for this Giants offense? Of course not. But for now, there's something for a Giants fan to build some hope on.