For the first time in years, New York Giants fans are actually excited for the 2025 season to begin. After hauling in an impressive group of free agents, the Giants had an even better 2025 NFL Draft class, including an intriguing batch of undrafted rookies.

The Giants started the draft with a bang, taking Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick before trading up to snag Jaxson Dart at No. 25. Their success continued on the final two days, picking up intriguing prospects Darius Alexander, Marcus Mbow and Cam Skattebo. Following the success of Joe Schoen's 2024 class, New York is firmly trending in the right direction, coming off an abysmal 3-14 season.

Schoen dug even deeper in the undrafted market, making several more notable additions to the Giants' 2025 offseason roster. New York signed Ole Miss wideout Antwane ‘Juice' Wells Jr., Dart's teammate, immediately after the draft concluded. The team's 13-player undrafted free agent class further included ex-Michigan safety Makari Paige, Notre Dame wideout Beaux Collins and Virginia Tech receiver Da'Quan Felton.

Wells' connection to Dart immediately made him the most interesting name of the group, but the group is full of former collegiate stars. A few of them were at one point viewed as draft prospects. Brian Daboll is a known believer in undrafted free agents, giving every player on the Giants' 2025 offseason roster an equal shot at making the final team.

WR Antwane ‘Juice' Wells Jr.

Having a connection to a team's franchise quarterback is always successful, especially for an undrafted free agent. Such is the case for Antwane Wells Jr., who served as one of Dart's primary deep threats at Ole Miss.

The well-traveled Wells spent five years in college, including his final year with the Rebels. Statistically, his most successful season came in 2021 with James Madison, where he notched 1,250 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore. However, ensuing stops at South Carolina and Ole Miss put his name on scouts' radars as an athletic downfield target.

Wells was just Ole Miss' fourth-leading receiver in 2024, but he led the group with 19.8 yards per catch. His six touchdowns were third on the team, behind second-round pick Tre Harris and fourth-rounder Jordan Watkins. Wells' low numbers might be concerning to some, but the Rebels' talented roster overshadowed his unique skill set.

The most important trait Wells possesses is his chemistry with Dart, even after just one year together. Dart rocket arm and penchant for deep balls are his trademark, and nobody was better at being on the receiving end of those highlights than Wells.

After extending Darius Slayton, the Giants are set at receiver. New York boasts a formidable trio with Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson flanking Malik Nabers, who is the franchise's first Pro Bowl receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. left the team in 2019. However, behind the starters, the roster lacks depth. Wells is arguably the best deep-ball target on the team, including Nabers and Slayton.

OT Marcus Mbow

The Giants' offensive line has been a concern for years, even during the 2022 season, in which they made the playoffs. Daboll responded by firing offensive line coach Bobby Johnson in the 2024 offseason and replacing him with Carmen Bricillo. The unit still struggled with injuries, but New York was ecstatic to find Purdue's Marcus Mbow still available to them in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mbow, a three-time All-Big 10 Honorable Mention blocker, is unanimously praised for his athleticism and versatility. Schoen and Daboll said as much in their post-Day Three pressers. Daboll noted that he will start Mbow at tackle, but he is excited about his potential in all five positions. Mbow's footwork and “powerful” blocking were elite on his Purdue tape, according to NFL Network's Brian Baldinger.

“You watch him in the run game, [he's a] powerful run blocker,” Baldinger said. “He moves people. You can see it constantly… Once he gets him moving, [he] kind of gets him on skates. What you see from him constantly is athletic ability.”

.@BaldyNFL breaks down Marcus Mbow, Thomas Fidone II & Korie Black's game tapes pic.twitter.com/0IM2aWK3O2 — New York Giants (@Giants) May 25, 2025

Mbow entered the draft with minor health concerns, which plummeted his stock in addition to his short arm length. Still, Schoen was shocked to see him still available at No. 154, making it an easy decision at that point in the draft.

The Giants signed veteran James Hudson III in free agency, providing an overflow of tackles on their 2025 offseason roster. Mbow should immediately supplant Joshua Ezeudu and Stone Forsythe and join Hudson as the primary backups to All-Pro Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor. However, should either Jon Runyan or Greg Van Roten suffer an injury, do not be surprised to see Mbow get the first call off the bench.

With the Giants moving Evan Neal to guard in the 2025 offseason, they are more open at tackle than they previously were. Mbow has future star written all over him and could quickly make his draft fall look ridiculous once given the chance.

S Makari Paige

Had he entered the 2024 NFL Draft, Makari Paige might have been a mid-to-late round prospect. However, he opted to return for a fifth season in Ann Arbor and, unfortunately, saw his draft stock take a slight hit. He was never a high-end prospect, but the momentum Paige gained during Michigan's 2024 National Championship run wore off by the time he officially declared.

Paige still led the Wolverines' defense in 2024 and posted the best statistical season of his career. He ended the year with career-highs across the board, posting 45 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions. The final interception of his college career was a massive red-zone interception off Will Howard that helped seal Michigan's 13-10 upset victory.

However, beyond the numbers, Paige struggled mightily in coverage as a fifth-year. He routinely blew assignments and got burned down the field. The regression was an uncharacteristic development after he dominated in those areas in 2022 and 2023. Before his 2024 drop-off, Paige was one of the highest-rated safeties in the country. He allowed an elite 55.4 passer rating on 532 coverage snaps from 2022 to 2023.

Michigan Safety Makari Paige Since 2022: 〽️ 532 Coverage Snaps

〽️ Zero TDs Allowed

〽️ 55.4 Passer Rating Allowed

〽️ 84.1 Coverage Grade pic.twitter.com/mRRxq686BG — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 23, 2024 Expand Tweet

Paige's tackling ability is also underrated due to his slim frame. While not the most physical hitter, his creativity to get around blocks and pursue ball-carriers displays his innate instincts.

Safety is one of the few positions the Giants are set on entering 2025. Schoen landed arguably the biggest fish in free agency by signing Jevon Holland. He pairs nicely on paper with budding second-year Tyler Nubin. But without any veteran free safeties on the roster behind Holland, there is a clear path for Paige to enter Week 1 as the backup.