While Russell Wilson of the New York Giants tries to sort out the former “hate” of rookie Cam Skattebo, he’s also facing a position challenge from Jaxson Dart. Meanwhile, Wilson defended his ex-Steelers teammate, George Pickens.

Speaking on “7PM in Brooklyn,” Wilson spoke positively about the Cowboys’ receiver, according to the show’s post on YouTube.

“I love George man, just his ability to catch the football is one of a kind,” Wilson said. “This dude, anything in his vicinity he’s going to catch it, just hopefully he don’t catch none of them against us.”

Giants QB Russell Wilson said Pickens gets bad rap

Wilson said people don’t understand who Pickens is.

“On a serious note I think that he’s misunderstood outside,” Wilson said. “I think he’s a guy that wants to be great. And also too when it comes to George, I think a big part of him is his ability where he can take it from not just being great to being the world’s best. I think he has that in him. I’m always rooting for guys I’ve played with and all that, but just not when we play him.”

It does seem a little weird that Wilson promoted Pickens because the receiver plays for a fierce division rival. Wilson said he’s rooting for Pickens, but not when the Cowboys are playing the Giants. So, does that mean Wilson wants the Cowboys to win and Pickens to do well against everybody else? It doesn’t make sense to root for players in your own division.

With the Steelers, Pickens seemed to prefer playing with Wilson instead of Justin Fields, according to a post on YouTube by NFL on ESPN.

Article Continues Below

“(Wilson) just advancing calls, knowing when they’re blitzing and when they’re not blitzing,” Pickens said after a win over the Jets. “He helped the offense a lot.”

What issues did George Pickens have with Steelers?

Pickens has plenty of issues during his time with the Steelers. He caused distractions by being late to meetings and also had behavior issues on the field. He’s a look at some of them, according to yahoo.com.

“In 2023, Pickens was fined over $200,000 between the NFL and the Steelers for on- and off-the-field incidents, including reported serial tardiness to team practices and meetings,” Chris Ward wrote. “In 2024, he received over $80,000 in fines from the NFL for his on-field behavior, including unnecessary roughness, unsportsmanlike conduct, two fights after the end of a loss, and a profane message on his eye black. He also got into a sideline spat with fans.

“Perhaps the most egregious of offenses was that Pickens arrived late to the team’s Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs, missing pregame warmups despite the fact that he was returning to action from a hamstring injury.”

Does Wilson think the Steelers were to blame for misunderstanding those behaviors?