The New York Giants are certainly an interesting team to keep an eye on during training camp and the course of the regular season. The Giants have a deep quarterback room, which has the potential to be very good.

The Giants first signed Jameis Winston ahead of Russell Wilson during free agency. Many didn't understand why the Giants signed both Winston and Wilson. To make matters even crazier, the Giants followed up by drafting rookie Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss. Now, New York has four QBs vying to become the next star in The Big Apple.

The issue, however, is that the Giants can't suit up four QBs. DeVito isn't likely going to want to be on the practice squad, so there is a chance he gets the short end of the stick. That decision won't come for a while. For now, the Giants will continue to showcase the four QBs until one emerges as the clear starter.

Russell Wilson dishes on Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston led QB room

On Carmelo Anthony's latest episode of his podcast “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony,” he had the former Super Bowl champion on. Wilson discussed the QB room and how it is being led.

“It’s cool man, it’s just funny,” Wilson said. “Jameis is just a great teammate. It’s been fun, us working, trying to be our best every day. Obviously Tommy DeVito, a guy who’s an Italian Stallion out here. He’s running every restaurant. I think every girl in the city likes him, you know what I mean. But Tommy is great man, he’s funny, great teammate. Jaxson I’m just getting to know but he’s young, he’s going to be a young stud. Just how he works, and how he wants to go about his business. So we’re having fun man, but there’s no speech like Jameis’ speech.”

There are no lies told in that statement. DeVito has become a sensation in New York with his vibes, and Winston is one of the funniest players in the league. Dart is on pace to become a very good quarterback.

Wilson seems to be the guy who will start Week 1 for the Giants. It is too early to tell, but it is hard to believe the Giants would sign him if it were not for the intentions to start him, despite trading up to draft Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Giants want to win. They are tired of being the joke of the NFC East. With the additions to the defense, New York may be competitive this season.