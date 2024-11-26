The New York Giants took an embarrassing loss in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the players were not happy with the way everything went down. One of those players who wasn't satisfied with the way the team played was Dexter Lawrence, and he told reporters after the game that they played soft – or that's what they thought he said.

After their practice as they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, Lawrence was asked about his comments, and he blamed the media for how it was interpreted.

“I didn't say we are soft as a team. I said we played that way,” Lawrence said. “We lost 30-7. That's not okay. We're in the NFL.”

After their game against the Buccaneers, Lawrence was adamant about how they played.

“We played soft,” Lawrence told reporters in the locker room, per Connor Hughes of SNYtv. “They beat the s— out of us today.”

The Giants are currently 2-9 and have made some major changes to the team, such as making Tommy DeVito the starting quarterback while releasing Daniel Jones, who has been their starter for the past few seasons. Wide receiver Malik Nabers was very vocal about the Giants' play as well, and he made sure not to blame the quarterback situation.

“It ain't the quarterback,” Nabers said after the game, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “Same outcome as when we had DJ at quarterback. Take a look, it ain't the quarterback.

“I don't know what it is. Everybody know better than me…. I know I'm tired of losing. He later called the team's play “soft as f—.”

Giants looking to find momentum after embarrassing loss

After Malik Nabers' comments about their game against the Buccaneers, he doubled down on what he thought should have happened.

“When I take a look back on the game, on the plays that we called,” Nabers said. “There were opportunities for me to get targets, for me to get the ball. We lacked technique and were out of sorts as an offense. We only had 15 plays in the first half, they had 40-something. There's not a lot of plays you can get when you only call 15 plays in a half. If I had an opportunity to go back and change the words that I said, I would. I still stand on what I said. I said it. I don't have no regrets with what I said.”

The Giants have an opportunity to get a much-needed win against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, but it's going to take a complete team effort to do so.