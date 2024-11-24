Perhaps Daniel Jones enjoyed it. Baker Mayfield sure did. And after the embarrassing loss to the Buccaneers, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll reacted, according to a post on X by Art Stapleton.

Brian Daboll: “Tough game. Give Tampa credit — they did (everything) better than we did today.”

Baker Mayfield scored one of Tampa Bay's four rushing touchdowns as the Buccaneers beat the Giants, 30-7. The win ended a four-game losing streak for Tampa Bay and extended the Giants’ losing skid to six games.

Giants coach Brian Daboll remains under fire

It hard to imagine a harder and quicker fall than that of Daboll. When the Giants brought him on board, many considered it a home-run hire. The Giants turned in a 4-13 mark in 2021 before moving to 9-7-1 in Daboll’s first season. They won a playoff game before losing to the Eagles in the divisional round in 2022.

But the Giants fell to 6-11 last season, and this year had turned into a disaster. They stand at 2-9 and can only think about getting a high draft pick.

Giants ownership seems to be behind Daboll, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler speculated how long that might last, according to espn.com.

“Owner John Mara went on record last month saying that Daboll and Schoen would be back in 2025,” Fowler wrote. “But it raises the question: Will he actually follow through? I've talked to people in and around that situation who believe Mara really does want to keep them both. With the notion that he has been cycling through coaches every 2-3 years and would very much like to stop. Thus far, he has bought into the Daboll/Schoen vision and trusted them to make the decision to bench Jones. The pairing has yet to pick its own quarterback of the future, too.

“Others around the league are a tad more skeptical, with some people who follow these types of things closely forecasting it more like 50-50. If it's Week 17, MetLife Stadium is half full and the Giants are stuck on two wins, Mara's stance will be tested.”

The performance against the Buccaneers didn’t help much. The Giants tacked on a meaningless fourth-quarter score that only did one thing — avoided a shutout. DeVito’s performance could be termed mediocre, and it’s hard to imagine Jones doing any worse.