Tensions among the New York Giants rose another level Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled into MetLife Stadium and pounded the home team 30-7, handing head coach Brian Daboll a 2-9 record this season. Count Malik Nabers as one of the frustrated members of the Giants, even as he returned from a groin injury.

Except Nabers' frustration sounded more directed at his head coach, not his team. Nabers managed to lead the way with six catches for 64 yards. But he shared why he was frustrated postgame.

“First, second quarter, I don't get the ball. Start getting targets at the end. I mean, can't do nothing. I started getting the ball when it's 30-0. What do you want me to do?” Nabers answered to reporters, per SNY Giants.

Nabers got asked why he didn't have a catch until the second half.

“Talk to Dabs about that,” Nabers answered.

His words fuel added turmoil to what's been a contentious season in New York.

Malik Nabers uses expletive to describe Giants offense

Nabers wasn't through unloading his harsh critique of the Giants offense.

He even called the offense “soft as f—” after the 23-point drubbing. And this is a Giants offense that made an immediate switch at quarterback leading into the Bucs game.

Daniel Jones got benched then later asked for a release Thursday. Tommy DeVito handled the reins behind center for Sunday. DeVito finished 21-of-31 for 189 yards and didn't throw a single touchdown pass. Nabers, though, didn't blame the dismal production on the QB play.

“Obviously, it ain't the quarterback,” Nabers said to reporters. “Same outcome when we had DJ at quarterback. Take a look: It ain't the quarterback.”

Nabers wasn't even the only vocal player after the loss. SNY TV reporter and NFL insider Connor Hughes described the player trust between team and Daboll as “hanging by a thread.”

“These words from players are alarming,” Hughes added.

Daboll's job security once appeared safe one month ago. Owner John Mara vocally supported the head coach and general manager Joe Schoen one month ago. Daboll's seat is getting hotter, however. Daboll also didn't help his cause with his postgame words. Changes could be on deck in the Big Apple. Nabers' words sent out a ripple effect inside the locker room and across the NFL.