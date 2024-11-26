Sometimes, we all need a moment to ourselves to allow cooler heads to prevail. After the New York Giants got shellacked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Malik Nabers unloaded on his team and head coach Brian Daboll. Now, days later, does the rookie wide receiver regret his choice of words? Apparently not that much, per SNY Giants.

“When I take a look back on the game, on the plays that we called. There were opportunities for me to get targets, for me to get the ball. We lacked technique and were out of sorts as an offense. We only had 15 plays in the first half, they had 40-something. There's not a lot of plays you can get when you only call 15 plays in a half. If I had an opportunity to go back and change the words that I said, I would. I still stand on what I said. I said it. I don't have no regrets with what I said.

“I'm not gonna just sit back just because I'm a younger guy and just not speak on how I feel. They want me to speak up.”

As a refresher, these comments are in reference to Nabers' postgame comments, where he directed reporters to head coach Brian Daboll after not getting the ball until the second half.

“First, second quarter, I don't get the ball. Start getting targets at the end. I mean, can't do nothing. I started getting the ball when it's 30-0. What do you want me to do?” Nabers said.

As a follow-up, Nabers was asked why he didn't have a catch until the second half.

“Talk to Dabs about that,” Nabers answered. “Obviously, it ain't the quarterback. Same outcome when we had DJ at quarterback. Take a look: It ain't the quarterback.”

Nabers later said he had a conversation with Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen after making these comments but wouldn't comment about the content of those conversations.

Giants are cooked; Malik Nabers is right to be sick of it

When Daniel Jones, the Giants' then-160M quarterback, plays scout team safety, something is very wrong. Granted, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci explained that it isn't uncommon for a third-string signal-caller to play scout team safety; however, while this may be true, the larger point is you don't give the guy $160 million if he's bad enough to end up in that position.

Nabers has been on the team for about six months, and he's fed up. It says more about those who don't comment on it, and Nabers is right to speak truth to power. He's talented enough that he will make it whether the Giants figure out how to use him or not. Look at Saquon Barkley eating good in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York's incompetence continues in Week 13 as they travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. EST.