Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell does not like New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns' new nickname. After their 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, the Giants are 1-3 through Week 4. However, it wasn't the outcome of the game that the Elmsford, New York native had an issue with. Mitchell responded to the Giants' X, formerly Twitter, posting a highlight of Burns tackling Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the backfield during the third quarter of Thursday's game with a caption that said “SPIDA.”

Mitchell reposted the video and commented, “Fam…” which was perceived as Donovan being discontent to see Burns sharing the five-time All-Star's nickname.

Burns has expressed his love for Spider-Man, the Marvel comic superhero, since wearing Spider-Man-themed socks at the 2019 NFL Draft, where the Giants selected him 16th overall in the first round. The two-time Pro Bowler has celebrated sacks by doing the Spider-Man web shooter pose. However, this season, people have dropped the ‘Man' portion of his nickname while changing the spelling when calling Burns “SPIDA” for short.

Mitchell earned his ‘SPIDA' nickname in college for his tenacious defense, which was due to his long arms and ability to defend players bigger than him. The father of one of Donovan's teammates at Louisville dubbed him the nickname before he was selected 13th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Giants lose 20-15 to the Cowboys in Week 4

The Cowboys kept the Giants out of the end zone in the fourth quarter of Week 4's 20-15 victory on Thursday Night Football. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones went 29-of-40 for 281 yards and one interception, while Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the Cowboys with 221 yards on 22-of-27 attempts and two touchdowns.

After bringing in 12 catches for 115 yards, Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a concussion late in the fourth quarter of the Giants' loss. After the game, Nabers says he's doing better via social media.