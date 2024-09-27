Malik Nabers suffered a concussion in the New York Giants' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. The rookie wide receiver played well, continuing a fantastic start to his rookie year, but unfortunately came out of the 20-15 defeat with an injury.

After the game, Nabers took to his Instagram story to say he was “all good” and thank fans for the well wishes.

Nabers tallied 12 catches and 115 receiving yards, which both led the game, as he and Wan'Dale Robinson carried the Giants' offense in the loss to Dallas. Late in the game, Nabers was tackled into the ground and the hard turf at MetLife Stadium created a brutal landing for his head. Although he will have a few extra days to rest before the Giants' next game, concussions are not an issue to take lightly.

Malik Nabers suffers concussion in Giants' loss to Cowboys

Nabers was in the Giants' locker room after the game and was asked across the room by Brian Burns if he was doing okay. The wide receiver shook his head, though that was a given because of his concussion. By rule, players who are in concussion protocol are not required to speak to the media.

Through his first four NFL games, Nabers has racked up 35 receptions, 386 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His 96.5 receiving yards per game rank second in the NFL behind only Nico Collins. The LSU product has been as good as advertised, if not better, to begin his career with the Giants, who drafted him sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants' next game is in 10 days. They’ll face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. If Nabers is unable to play — and it would be smart for New York to exercise caution with such a young player so early in the season — the Giants' offense is going to have an extremely hard time moving the ball and scoring points.