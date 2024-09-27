Despite falling 1-3 after Thursday's Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll still has some positive takeaways, including the play of quarterback Daniel Jones. The QB went 29-40 for 281 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception in their loss to their division rival. Meanwhile, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott went 22-27 for 281 yards with two touchdowns. While they couldn't break through the Cowboys defense, Daboll still believes in Jones.

“Three games in a row, Daniel, he's played well. He's done a nice job for us,” the coach said, via The Giant Insider Podcast's account on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 4: Cowboys def. Giants

The Giants did play well against the Cowboys, but they simply could not finish drives. Even though they had more first downs, total yards, and passing yards, and they held the ball for 35 minutes, they had to settle for field goals each time they reached Cowboys territory.

Moreover, they had gotten all the way to the three-yard line but chose to kick a field goal over going for it on 4th-and-goal. This conservative approach predictably didn't result in points, as the Giants scored only three points in the second half.

Injuries

Additionally, the Giants' star wideout Malik Nabers suffered a concussion with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Nabers lay on the field for a few minutes while medical staff attended to him and eventually helped him up toward the blue medical tent. Not long afterward, they brought him to the locker room.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' defensive end Micah Parsons suffered injuries to his neck and lower-leg. He hurt his neck early in the game but managed to return, but hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter.

Training staff had to cart Parsons off the field. Additionally, Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence also hurt his foot, and he left the game in the second half.

With all that said, the Giants are not in a good place right now. Perhaps fans calling for changes, such as firing Brian Daboll or benching Daniel Jones, might get their wish as they face the (as of Week 3) undefeated Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.