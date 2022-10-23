Giants’ Evan Neal ruled out after suffering brutal injury vs. Jaguars

The New York Giants were hit with a concerning blow during the first half against the Jaguars as rookie offensive lineman Evan Neal went down with a gruesome-looking leg injury. The Giants’ medical staff came out to look at Neal’s leg before the rookie was eventually carted off the field. Via Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News, Neal has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a knee injury.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Giants fear that Neal sustained an MCL injury. They’ll have more of an update on his timeline after he undergoes an MRI.

It’s a huge blow for the Giants to lose the rookie offensive lineman, especially to a knee injury. The Giants drafted Neal with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Heading into the draft, there had been some talk that Neal could be the No. 1 overall pick, however, some teams were scared off by red flags in his medicals. Neal was believed to be a “medical risk” by some teams at the draft, who were wary of his past knee and hip issues.

Neal was ruled out for the game very quickly after being carted to the locker room, which is very concerning for the rookie’s status beyond this week. The Giants ruling Neal out almost immediately after getting to the locker room could indicate that this is a serious injury, which would be a devastating loss.

Evan Neal had gotten off to an up-and-down start to his rookie season but had earned a start in each of the first seven games of his career. He played 100 percent of the Giants’ snaps in all but one week this season, having cemented himself as a crucial player early on in the year during New York’s surprisingly solid start.