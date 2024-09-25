Polarizing MLB super agent Scott Boras was incessantly mocked and criticized for the role he played in a dragged-out free agency period. A few of his clients lost significant leverage and were forced to sign short-term contracts instead of the lengthy ones they desired. Blake Snell is not regretting anything, though. The left-handed starting pitcher is set to earn a monster payday and become one of the biggest winners this offseason. But it might come at the expense of the San Francisco Giants.

Los Gigantes are wrapping up another disappointing MLB campaign (78-79 record) and will once again be saddled with a myriad of unpleasant yet critical questions going into the winter. Injuries hindered some of their notable acquisitions and accentuated their already existing problems, preventing the club from really hitting its stride. Amid the collective mediocrity, Snell's second-half surge has given fans a reason to tune into a San Fran ballgame.

They may be running out of time to enjoy that privilege, however. The two-time Cy Young and two-time ERA champion will almost certainly decline his $38.5 million player option this offseason and dive back into the free agency pool. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi wants to continue a working relationship with Snell, but he knows the competition will be fierce.

“I expect us to be part of that, but it’s going to be very competitive with the way he has pitched,” the executive said, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Will Giants go all in on Blake Snell?

Blake Snell has a 3.12 ERA, 145 strikeouts and a 1.048 WHIP through 104 innings pitched in 2024. Those numbers are made more impressive by the fact that he was getting shelled in his first few outings with the team. His stellar turnaround will do wonders for his market value, which is why Zaidi sounds like a man who is already preparing to say goodbye. Though, he might be saying farewell to more than just Snell.

Although San Francisco missed out on the top free agents yet again, the front office still added a plethora of quality talent. Its efforts did not go rewarded, however. Injuries disrupted some of the team's plans, as mentioned before, but ownership and fans demand results. Consequently, the Farhan Zaidi Era could be nearing an end.

Regardless of who will be leading the Giants' offseason, re-signing Snell will be an arduous task. He bet on himself and is about to cash in. The question is, though, when will this San Fran team cash in on its potential?