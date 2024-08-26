At the end of the 2024 MLB campaign, there will likely be some sort of retrospective on The Boras Four, as the baseball world desperately tries to gain a better understanding of how to prevent another prolonged free agency period. Two members of the quartet will particularly stand out, albeit for starkly different reasons. San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery of the Arizona Diamondbacks are now further intertwined following some strong comments.

Both left-handed starting pitchers dragged their feet through free agency, waiting until late-March to sign short-term yet lucrative contracts. Super agent Scott Boras was the eye-opening common denominator in the completion of the absurdly delayed deals. The Boras Four (also includes Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman) all experienced some early season rust, but only Snell seems to have fully returned to top form. Conversely, Montgomery has stunningly been moved to the bullpen.

The World Series champion recently assigned blame to Boras when asked about the talks he had with the Boston Red Sox last winter, which he says were “kind of butchered” by the agent. Snell is standing by his guy and thinks it is wrong for Montgomery to shirk accountability for a decision he made.

Blake Snell sounds off on Montgomery's critical comments

“I’ve seen how (Montgomery) struggled, but he signed the deal that he ultimately wanted to sign,” the 2018 American League and 2023 National League Cy Young said, per The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly. “He has the choice. I don’t know what other deals he was offered, but I know everything that was offered to me. It’s just sad that he thinks that way when I see Scott as a very honorable man.”

Jordan Montgomery landed on the D-backs after signing a one-year, $25 million contract that comes with a player option (currently $22.5 million but will shoot sup to $25 mill if he makes four more starts). He fired Boras a couple weeks later. Considering the 31-year-old is in the midst of a career low point, posting a 6.44 ERA through 19 starts, Montgomery will presumably stick around in Arizona for 2025.

Meanwhile, Blake Snell has surrendered only eight runs in his last 55.1 innings pitched, sporting an overall ERA of 3.76 to go with 106 strikeouts (15 starts). Although he lasted just three innings and walked six batters in the Giants' 3-1 victory versus the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, the two-time ERA champion is set for a huge payday this offseason.

Unlike Montgomery, Snell should have the luxury of declining his player option ($38.5 million) and jumping right back into the free agency pool. He has no qualms about continuing his working relationship with the polarizing Scott Boras.

“My experience with Scott has been great,” Snell said. “He told me everything that was happening, all the offers I got. So for him to just get bashed for what I believe is false, that’s not fair at all. I really strongly believe that.”

Can Diamondbacks' Jordan Montgomery bounce back in October?

The silver lining for Montgomery is that he might have the opportunity to redeem himself in the playoffs, the very environment he established himself as a top free agent in the first place. The Diamondbacks are one of the hottest teams in the MLB and will probably not hesitate to lean on the veteran southpaw if he fares well in the bullpen.

But his disastrous 2024 regular season is bound to leave a sour taste in the mouths of many executives, one that may linger onto the next time he hits the open market. Montgomery will also probably not be on Boras' Christmas list.