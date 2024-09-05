Blake Snell signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants right before the 2024 season kicked off. After a slow start, Snell has regained his dominant form on the mound. It’s widely believed that the veteran lefty will opt out of his contract and test free agency for the second straight offseason. This time around, however, the results could be very different.

“I expect the market for Snell to be better… I don't know what more he has to prove,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said via Foul Territory on X. “He was coming off his second Cy Young last offseason but my goodness he did it again this year. Again finished the season brilliantly.”

Snell has indeed been brilliant for the Giants over the second half. The nine-year veteran landed on the injured list for the second time this season with a groin injury in early June. Since returning on July 9, Snell has been sensational. In 10 starts during that span he’s 2-0 with a minuscule 1.30 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 0.29 HR/9 and 83 strikeouts in 62.1 innings. Opponents are hitting just .117 against him in that stretch.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner propped up his free agency further by becoming the first pitcher in 120 years to have 15 strikeouts in just six innings, which he accomplished against the Colorado Rockies on July 27. In his very next start, Snell then threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on August 2.

Blake Snell is likely to test free agency again after one season with the Giants

Snell came to the Giants following a remarkable 2023 with the San Diego Padres. He went 14-9 with an MLB-leading 2.25 ERA and 187 ERA+ while striking out 234 batters in 180 innings. Snell took home NL Cy Young honors and finished 13th in MVP voting last year.

However, following the season, Snell would become one of The Boras Four as he and three other Scott Boras clients (Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman) didn’t find the free agency deals they anticipated and ended up signing contracts just before the start of the 2024 season. For his part, Snell defended Boras from criticism over the free agency debacle. But clearly, in his second opportunity, the 31-year-old hurler is hoping to land a more lucrative long-term deal than the one he signed with the Giants.

Rosenthal believes such a deal is out there. “Granted he’s a year older but assuming the market bounces back a little bit… I still expect him to do really well – much better than he did last offseason,” he said, per Foul Territory.

Snell must opt out of his $30 million player option for 2025 in order to re-enter free agency in the offseason. The Giants had the opportunity to move him at the trade deadline but the team limited its options by refusing to contribute financially to any deal for the pitcher. Now the Giants are likely to lose Snell without compensation in return.