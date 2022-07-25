Gabe Kapler calls out Giants players for ‘unacceptable’ play after Dodgers demolition

The San Francisco Giants entered the 2022 season looking for redemption. They had a fantastic regular season last year, only to be eliminated by their rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the first round of the playoffs. It does not appear like revenge will be coming any time soon. On Sunday, the Dodgers finished off a four-game sweep of the Giants, 7-4. It was the first time since 1995 that either of the two teams completed a four-game sweep against the other.

Afterwards, the typically calm collected Giants manager, Gabe Kapler, could not help but vent. NBC Sports Giants beat writer Alex Pavlovic captured Kapler’s thoughts.

“Not good enough. Really frustrating,” Kapler said. “A level of play that’s just not going to be acceptable for us, there’s just no other way to classify it. It was just not good enough.”

The postgame press conference was delayed by 20 minutes because Kapler met with a number of Giants players individually.

During the seventh inning with the game tied 4-4, youngster Yermin Mercedes misplayed a ball hit by Freddie Freeman. Freeman ended up with a double, and the Dodgers would go on to score three runs in the inning. Mercedes was a full-time catcher in the minors, so it’s not a shock to see him struggle in the field. The Giants skipper was not pulling any punches.

“This is what happens when you lose four, you come to Dodger Stadium and you get swept — you really just get your ass kicked,” the Giants manager said. “It’s something that I’ve said in the past but it’s perfectly appropriate and applicable here, which is (we’re) not making enough pitches, not making enough plays, not getting enough big hits and the other team doing more of that than you did.”