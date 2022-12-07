By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

San Francisco Giants manger Gabe Kapler made a classy move following Aaron Judge’s decision to re-sign in New York with the Yankees, per Bob Nightengale.

“#SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler walked over to #Yankees manager Aaron Boone to congratulate him on Judge signing, saying it was a tough one,” Nightengale shared on Twitter.

The Giants were regarded as one of the top suitors for Aaron Judge throughout MLB free agency. Judge’s hometown roots and Giants’ fandom growing up provided the people of San Francisco with hope. But he ultimately returned to the team that he’s spent his entire MLB career with.

Losing out on Aaron Judge is far from ideal for Giants fans. However, San Francisco was able to ink OF Mitch Haniger to a 3-year deal. Haniger offers pop from the right side of the plate and should profile well for the team.

Recent reports suggest that the Giants could go all in on Carlos Correa in free agency as well. It also would not be surprising to see them attempt to re-sign Carlos Rodon. The Giants entered the offseason with a willingness to spend money. Even though they were unable to land Judge, Farhan Zaidi is going to do whatever he can to improve the roster.

In the end, competing with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will prove to be a challenge in 2023. But this is a Giants team that is only one year removed from having the best record in baseball. It will be interesting to see if they can land any high-profile names in free agency moving forward.