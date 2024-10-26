The New York Giants meet up with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 8. The Giants are coming off a brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but have received positive news that could help their chances against Pittsburgh in primetime action.

Star defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns are off the injury report and good to go Monday night vs. Pittsburgh, per Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Lawrence (hip) didn't practice much throughout the week, but was able to log limited participation on Friday and Saturday, per Colin Martin of Yahoo Sports. It appears he's still prepared to help contain the Steelers' offense that erupted for 409 total yards against the New York Jets.

Burns (groin, Achilles) got limited work during Thursday's practice, and it was enough to clear him for this week's game.

Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns set to play in Week 8

The Giants defense has struggled over its last two outings. After allowing 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Joe Burrow and Chase Brown in Week 6, the Giants came out and got 269 rushing yards slapped on them in Saquon Barkley's return to MetLife Stadium in Week 7.

Lawrence and Burns appeared in both of those losses, with Lawrence recording two sacks against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Burns finished with three solo tackles and one sack of his own. The duo combined for two QB hits.

Their presence on defense will be crucial on Monday Night Football, as they attempt to cool off Russell Wilson and the currently explosive Steelers offense. There's no question that Lawrence and Burns' inclusion will make this a more low-scoring affair.

For the Giants, though, they will have to closely monitor how starting quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense start the game against Pittsburgh's stout defense and make changes where necessary.