The New York Giants have not had a great start to the 2024 NFL season. New York is 2-5 heading into Week 8 and their season could end prematurely if they can't get a win in the next game or two. The Giants are at the bottom of the NFC East and currently have essentially no shot of making the playoffs considering how many teams are in the hunt.

The outlook for the Giants would certainly be rosier if they can defeat the Steelers in Week 8 on Monday Night Football. Unfortunately, that is no easy task.

Pittsburgh is 5-2 heading into this game and looking even stronger than ever now that Russell Wilson is their starting QB. The Steelers also boast a strong defense with elite players like T.J. Watt who can absolutely take over a game. The Giants are a long shot to win this game, and if they do it will be because of perfect performances in all three phases.

But do the Giants have what it takes to achieve that perfection? Or will this game be the final nail in the coffin for their playoff hopes?

Here are three bold Giants predictions ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Giants WR Malik Nabers has a rebound performance after quiet Week 7 against Eagles

Malik Nabers had an unimpressive showing during New York's Week 7 loss to Philadelphia.

Nabers only managed four receptions for 41 yards in the loss. All of those yards came in the first half, with Nabers being shut down in the final two quarters.

Nabers was brutally honest when asked about his stat lien after the game. He claimed that he was open and that the Giants need to do a better job of making plays and protecting Daniel Jones.

Nabers has a right to be frustrated with how the Giants are playing right now. I believe that New York's coaching staff would be wise to recognize that the Nabers situation could become worse if they don't make an effort to get him involved against Pittsburgh.

My prediction: thankfully, I see Nabers putting up a strong performance in a much-needed rebound game on Monday Night Football. Giants fans should expect Nabers to lead the team in targets. He will haul in at least seven receptions for over 125 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. officially takes over Giants backfield, has career day against Steelers defense

The Giants have not have much success running the football in 2024.

Devin Singletary, the current starter, has been okay but definitely not as impressive as he was in Houston last season. Singletary has 61 attempts for 239 yards and two touchdowns after playing in five games.

This is a tough situation because it is hard to blame Singletary by himself for the problem. He has proven to be an efficient running back who averages over four yards per carry throughout his career. However, he clearly is not making it work behind New York's suspect offensive line.

That's where rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. comes in.

The rookie out of Purdue has somewhat similar stats to Singletary. Tracy Jr. has 53 rushing attempts for 231 yards and one touchdown. This feels more impressive to me because Tracy Jr. is still adjusting to the NFL and was slowly phased into the offense, whereas Singletary has been around the whole time.

My prediction: I believe that Tyrone Tracy Jr. will have a career performance that wins him the starting job in New York for the rest of the season. Tracy Jr.'s best performance so far is 18 carries for 129 rushing yards. Let's say he tops that by having more than 10 carries for over 100 rushing yards and one touchdown. Devin Singletary will still play his part in the offense, but the Giants will give Tracy Jr. the priority moving forward.

Brian Burns, Giants defense take advantage of weak Steelers o-line and feast on Russell Wilson

The Giants defense is not at full strength without Kayvon Thibodeaux, but they are still ferocious. Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns by themselves make the Giants a dangerous defensive unit for opposing QBs.

Unfortunately, both Lawrence and Burns are currently questionable and dealing with various injuries.

New York desperately needs a win and it specifically needs these two players to be active if they want a prayer of winning.

My prediction: barring a serious injury, I believe both Burns and Lawrence will be active for Monday Night Football. They will combine for at least three sacks and make life as difficult as possible for Russell Wilson. If the Giants play their best ball in all three phases, they may escape with a win.