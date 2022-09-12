Inside Brian Daboll’s gutsy 2-point conversion decision that paid off in first win as Giants head coach

It took one game for Brian Daboll to become a beloved figure among New York Giants fans. The new head coach won the first game he ever coached in exhilarating fashion, beating the Tennesee Titans on the road 21-20.

The Giants scored a touchdown on their final drive and decided to go for two to take the lead with 1:06 left in the game. A shovel pass to Saquon Barkley gave them the lead. Then, missed field goal from Titans kicker Randy Bullock allowed New York to hang on for the win. Even with Kayvon Thibodeaux sidelined with an MCL injury, the Giants took the W.

.@Saquon finds his way into the end zone. Giants take the lead!

— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

Daboll acknowledged the massive risk he took when going for two. “You have to coach without the fear of consequence. You take the good with the bad,” the Giants coach said.

Reporter to #Giants HC Brian Daboll: By going for two at the end, you put yourself in a situation where you could be criticized… Daboll: That's okay. You have to coach without the fear of consequence. You take the good with the bad. Sounds like a new era in Giants football… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2022

Daboll knew he was going to go for two on a touchdown as soon as the Giants got the ball to begin their last drive. He asked the defensive players about it and they were fully on board. The risk paid off big time, as the Giants took their first Week 1 win in six years.

Brian Daboll said he knew he was going for 2 as soon as the Giants got the ball back. He asked some defensive players on the sideline if they were good with that decision. Their answer, Daboll said, was "F- yeah!" — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) September 11, 2022

Saquon Barkley had a great game, compiling 194 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. Daniel Jones threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns but committed two turnovers. The Giants may not be a good team yet but the fanbase will have a great time watching the team if Brian Daboll keeps up his strong coaching. He celebrated with his team after collecting his first win as an NFL head coach.