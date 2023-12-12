South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee is heading to San Francisco after agreeing to join the Giants on a six-year deal.

According to reports, Lee and the Giants have agreed to a six-year deal that will pay the south Korean OF $113 million. The contract has an opt-out option after Year 4, per Jon Heyman of NLB Network.

Jung Hoo Lee has been garnering interest from MLB teams even before his club, Kiwoom Heroes, posted him. He had been largely expected to make a move to the majors, and even a fractured ankle that ended his season early couldn't discourage him from pursuing the big leagues.

The Giants have long expressed interest in Lee, who was widely regarded as one of the best free agents available in the 2023 market. They have actually been tied with him since February, and it sure looks their patience has paid off. Of course San Francisco faced strong competition, with both the New York Yankees and New York Mets, as well as the San Diego Padres initially linked with him.

Fortunately for the Giants, they were able to beat out the other suitors. Now, they get one of the fastest rising international stars in baseball. The 25-year-old Lee has spent the last seven seasons with the Heroes at the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). In his professional career so far, he has tallied a slash line of .340/.407/.491. He has 65 home runs to his name, as well as 515 RBIs and 69 stolen bases. Lee was also the KBO Rookie of the Year in 2017 and MVP in 2022.