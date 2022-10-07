Kadarius Toney’s stint with the New York Giants has been a disappointment, to say the least. The former first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft has struggled to make an impact on the rebuilding team. After his trade request in the offseason fell through, Toney then struggled with injuries to start the season.

Ahead of the Giants’ Week 5 clash against the Green Bay Packers in London, Kadarius Toney did not fly with the team. Immediately, fans were curious about the status of the wide receiver. According to head coach Brian Daboll, Kadarius Toney suffered a hamstring injury… while nursing a similar injury on his other hamstring. (via Adam Schefter)

Giants’ HC Brian Daboll told reporters that WR Kadarius Toney, who was nursing a hamstring injury, hurt his other hamstring, which is why he did not make the trip to London and is out Sunday vs. the Packers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2022

The Giants have started the season at a cool 3 – 1 to start the year, winning games they likely would’ve lost last season. A big part of their success is due to the resurgence of star running back Saquon Barkley. However, New York has failed to get solid production from their supposed star receivers in Toney and Kenny Golladay.

Sunday’s Week 4 clash between the Giants and Packers mark the first time two teams with winning records play in London. The Packers have had their fair share of flaws, but they still have the advantage of having one Aaron Rodgers on their team. A upset win against this powerhouse would do wonders for New York’s morale.

To be fair, the Giants also have significant holes in their roster, arguably even bigger than the ones the Packers have. Still, they have a good cushion to fix their flaws with their 3-1 record. For the first time in ages, the future looks bright for this team.