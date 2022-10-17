It’s nothing new for rookies to call their shots before their freshman seasons even begin. It takes a true stud to make it happen, just like Kayvon Thibodeaux did in the New York Giants’ Week 6 matchup against Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens.

Months before the season started, the Giants edge rusher made himself available to fans on NFL Reddit for an “Ask Me Anything”, where fans can interact with the player on various topics. One question raised was which QB he was most looking forward to sacking.

“The QB I’m most looking forward to sacking is Lamar Jackson,” Kayvon Thibodeaux said in response.

In the offseason Kayvon Thibodeaux was answering questions in an AMA This response 👀 #GiantsNation pic.twitter.com/VfywhW8ae7 — Giants Nation (@NYG_Nation10) October 15, 2022

A loyal Ravens fan, his answer was no surprise. But who would have thought that not only with Kayvon Thibodeaux make that a reality, it would be the first sack of his career on a game-sealing strip sack no less.

Lamar Jackson stripped on what would be their final drive versus the Giants 😳pic.twitter.com/mEdebp5RNR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 16, 2022

The surreal moment and eventual Giants win left Thibodeaux emotional as he was seen in tears after the game.

Even better is the fact that Lamar Jackson was a good sport about it. Kayvon asked for his jersey should he land a sack on the Ravens QB

Via Pat Leonard of New York Daily News:

“While we were playing, I asked him if I get a sack on you, can I get your jersey?” Thibodeaux said. “He said he’s gonna send it to me. So I’m still gonna hold him to it.”

Perhaps Lamar Jackson slightly regrets giving Kayvon Thibodeaux added motivation to tackle him.