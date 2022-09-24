Kayvon Thibodeaux drops confident take on status for Giants’ Week 3 game vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants will face their first divisional rival of the season on Monday night when they host the Dallas Cowboys. They will look to start the season 3-0 and could receive some massive help in doing so. Kayvon Thibodeaux has declared that he will make his NFL debut.

After being ruled out of the Giants’ Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers just before the game, Kayvon Thibodeaux said he will suit up for Big Blue. He didn’t leave any doubt about the possibility that he would sit out, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Kayvon Thibodeaux: “Oh yeah, I’m playing!” Asked the fifth overall pick if there was any doubt. Nope. He’s likely set to make his debut Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. #giants #cowboys — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 24, 2022

Thibodeaux and fellow outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari are listed as questionable for Monday Night Football. Although the Giants have the final say on the matter, Thibodeaux’s energy is certainly what New York fans want to hear. The fifth overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft hasn’t played a regular season game yet due to an MCL injury he sustained in the preseason.

At Oregon, Thibodeaux tallied 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in his final season. Because of his incredible elusiveness off the edge and herculean physique, he projects to be a strong defender at the professional level.

With Cooper Rush proving to be a solid option at backup quarterback for the Cowboys, the Giants defense will really have to bring it. Having Kayvon Thibodeaux, who could end up being the team’s best pass rusher in just his first season, helps matters greatly. New York fans will be thrilled to see him back in action.