New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux reached 10.5 sacks on the season by getting two against Washington Commanders tackle Charles Leno Jr. on Sunday, and he revealed the hilarious trash talk he had for the tackle ahead of halftime.

Kayvon Thibodeaux said that he told Charles Leno Jr. “thank you” ahead of halftime, to which Leno responded “for what?” Thibodeaux then said “for giving me the 10 sacks later today,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Thibodeaux went on to record two sacks in the second half to bring his season total to 10.5, and he became the first player to ever record 10+ sacks in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's system, according to Duggan. Wink Martindale has been a defensive coordinator for six seasons. He was with the Baltimore Ravens previously before becoming the defensive coordinator for the Giants under Brian Daboll in 2022.

This season has not gone to plan for the Giants, but Thibodeaux's performance has been one of the few bright spots for the team. He still has some areas to grow, and many would like him to make more of an impact against good opponents. However, Thibodeaux has solidified himself as one of the building blocks on the Giants' defense.

The Giants have swept the Commanders this season, and Thibodeaux made an impact in both matchups, winning his matchup against Leno.

Next week, the Giants will face the New England Patriots. The game is very relevant when it comes to both teams' positions in the upcoming NFL draft, but it will also be a chance for Thibodeaux to continue to build on his strong season.