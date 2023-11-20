New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks did not pull his punches on Instagram Live after the win over the Washington Commanders.

The New York Giants completed a season sweep of the Washington Commanders on Sunday with a 31-19 win, and rookie cornerback Deonte Banks took to Instagram Live to talk some trash to the Commanders for selecting cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the No. 16 pick instead of him.

“Coulda came and got me at 16, and they didn't,” Deonte Banks said on Instagram Live, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “Now I'm 2-0 against you bum a** boys. F**k the Commanders. They think they slick. They finna see me two times a year till the end of my career. Two times a year. Shoulda came and got me.”

#Giants rookie CB Deonte Banks on IG live: “Coulda came and got me at 16 and they didn't. Now I'm 2-0 against you bum a** boys. F*** the Commanders.” Banks grew up in Maryland and Washington opted to take Emmanuel Forbes over him.pic.twitter.com/P7UgEbnmcq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2023

Banks has shown promise with the Giants in his rookie season, and had an interception in the first matchup, which was key in the 14-7 win. Banks went on to talk more trash about how Terry McLaurin did not produce much.

“I'm just trying to figure out though, did 17 play today?” Banks said on Instagram Live. “That's all I wanna know. Did he play today? Did he play? I just wanna know if he played.”

Banks has the upper hand so far in his career, and it is clear that he uses the Commanders taking Emmanuel Forbes over him as motivation. It will be interesting to see if the Giants and Banks are able to continue beating the Commanders throughout his career.

If Banks keeps talking like this, the Commanders will undoubtedly want to respond, but they will have to wait until next season, when they might have a new coaching staff.