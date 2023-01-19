Kenny Golladay has become one of the most disappointing players in the NFL in recent memory. He has the excellent blend of talent and size to become a monster threat to opposing defenses every week, but his production with the New York Giants simply tells nothing about that kind of immense potential.

But at least in last week’s upset 31-24 road win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild-Card Round, Kenny Golladay turned the heads not with what Giants fans have always yearned for him to do downfield — which is to embarrass defensive backs — but with a massive block during a rushing play on a fourth-quarter New York drive that eventually ended in a go-ahead touchdown score by running back Saquon Barkley.

Everything about Saquon Barkley screams leader, winner. Q4. Tie game. Not only the wherewithal to find the sticks & the heart to lower his shoulder to get the 1st, but before going to the huddle he appears to call out to Golladay to commend him for his block #Giants#TogetherBluepic.twitter.com/U6NZ7Ipetf — Will Presti (@WillPresti) January 16, 2023

Kenny Golladay’s block on Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley got plenty of buzz on Twitter, not so much about the play itself as the surprise that it was of all people Golladay who made that game-changing play in a contest that only saw him appear in four offensive snaps.

Amid the hype on that block and ahead of this coming weekend’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kenny Golladay says the season has been a struggle for him. “It’s tough, I won’t lie, it’s tough,” Golladay said Wednesday, per Tom Rock of Newsday.

Nevertheless, the Giants do appreciate Kenny Golladay’s contribution in the victory against Minnesota, and they hope that even a block like that could be the spark for better things to come from the wideout, who signed a four-year deal worth $72 million with New York back in 2021.