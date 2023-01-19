The New York Giants will need all hands on deck this coming Saturday if they are to pull off a stunning upset in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs against rivals Philadelphia Eagles.

At the moment, it looks as though the Giants will have a complete set of weapons on both ends of the field when they face off with Jalen Hurts and company at Lincoln Financial Field based on their latest injury report, per Art Stapleton of USA TODAY.

“All the key #Giants players listed on yesterday’s projected injury report were on the practice field during media viewing period, including CB Adoree’ Jackson, OLB Azeez Ojulari and DB Jason Pinnock.”

Jackson missed a bunch of games in the 2022 NFL regular season, as he appeared in only 10. He did not see any action from Weeks 12 to 18, due to a knee injury, but finally returned to the field in the NFC Wild-Card Round against the Minnesota Vikings.

More on Jackson and the Giants from Stapleton:

“Adoree’ Jackson was bumped up to a full participant in today’s #Giants practice. Everyone else practiced. Landon Collins, Julian Love, Isaiah Hodgins, Fabian Moreau and Azeez Ojulari were limited participants. Jason Pinnock was full for 2nd straight day.”

The Giants went 0-2 in the regular season in their matchups versus the Eagles, but they have all the confidence in the world that they can shock Philly in the NFL playoffs. After all, they already scored an upset victory with their takedown of the Vikings on the road last Sunday.