Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor has once again found himself in legal trouble.

Taylor was arrested in Florida for violating one of his conditions of being a registered sex offender, according to TMZ. He was placed in the Broward County jail on one charge of failure to report name or residence change. After turning himself in at around 5:00 PM on Wednesday night, he was released around 3:00 A.M. on Thursday morning, according to the report from TMZ, which adds that it is “not yet clear” when Taylor will appear in court for this incident.

Taylor was officially registered as a sex offender in 2011 when he was charged with rape after paying $300 to have sex with a 16-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty and avoided jail time but was sentenced to six months of probation on top of registering as a sex offender and paying $1,300 in fees.

This is the second time since 2021 that Taylor has been arrested in Florida for failing to report a change in his address, leading to two felony charges. He pled no contest to lesser charges to resolve the previous issue. Taylor's history of run-ins with the law goes beyond being a registered sex offender. He pleaded guilty to income tax evasion in 1997 and to driving while under the influence in 2016.

Taylor's lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, said in a statement that the former Giants star will plead not guilty to the current charge and said the situation was a “significant misunderstanding.”

“My client, Lawrence Taylor, will be pleading ‘Not Guilty' to the recent charges,” Eiglarsh said in the statement to TMZ. “As with the previous incident involving the same allegations, Mr. Taylor did not knowingly commit any criminal offense. This situation is a significant misunderstanding. We are confident that, once the prosecutors review the exculpatory evidence demonstrating Mr. Taylor's innocence, he will once again achieve a favorable outcome.”

Despite his rape conviction and other prior issues, Taylor remains a common presence around the Giants organization, showing up to team events with former teammates and offering advice to current players. He played 13 seasons with New York, winning two Super Bowls.