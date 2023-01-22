Up until this season, the New York Giants had only made the playoffs once in the last decade. That’s why franchise icon Lawrence Taylor couldn’t stand watching his team get blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

With the Giants down 28-0 at the half, LT sent out a tweet that I’m sure Giants fans would’ve loved to see just to try and mix things up.

Bout to put my pads on 😂 — Lawrence ‘LT’ Taylor (@LT_56) January 22, 2023

Lawrence Taylor may be turning 64 in February, but he’s still arguably the greatest defender in NFL history. Having him rough up a few of Eagles could’ve potentially been better than the defense they were already trotting out after being outscored four touchdowns to none at that point. Give him a shot on offense, too. It literally couldn’t have been any worse than being scoreless.

Despite the tough exit which head coach Brian Daboll described as a “crash landing”, the Giants still have a lot to be proud of this season.

They’ve gone further than they’ve ever had since winning the Super Bowl during the 2011 season. The team saw limit-breaking performances from a handful of their key guys like quarterback Daniel Jones, who many wrote off as a replacement level QB at best, and running back Saquon Barkley, whose injury history had people questioning if he’d still be able to regain the form he showed during his rookie season.

The Giants have a busy offseason ahead and may need to make a few more moves in order to go even further next season. But making it this far was already a win.