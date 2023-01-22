The New York Giants had their season come to an end on Saturday. While the pain for the Giants players and fan base is still fresh, the focus will soon shift to what’s expected to be a busy offseason in the Big Apple. Saquon Barkley is right up there amongst the team’s biggest priorities.

On the final year of his contract, Barkley finished the season with 1,312 rushing yards, the most in his career and lightyears beyond any of his previous totals since his rookie season.

“I wanted to show them the guy they drafted is still here. I hope I did that,” Saquon Barkley said to reporters after the game.

Just after the Giants’ Divisional Round loss, Barkley was asked about what the future holds for him ahead of free agency. He did express his desire to stay in New York, but couldn’t commit to it 100 percent for obvious reasons.

“Everyone knows I would love to be a Giant for life, but I really can’t give 100% answers. Sometime this week, I’ll have a conversation with my agent Kim and see what’s up,” the star running back continued.

The Giants will need to whip out the check book to pay Barkley while also rewarding other offensive threats in quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, among others. But if Saquon could have it his way and the money was right, he’d be on board to return.

“I can’t envision that being my last time in a #Giants uniform.”