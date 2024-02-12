Logan Webb's Shohei Ohtani-Dodgers admission will certainly catch the attention of Giants fans before the 2024 season.

Shohei Ohtani's decision to sign a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers obviously caught the entire sports world's attention. The San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers' rival, certainly took notice of the signing.

The Giants had previously been linked to Ohtani in free agency. Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb recently revealed an admission he made before Ohtani even agreed to sign with LA, via Chris Rose Sports.

“I think I knew the day before (Ohtani signed) we were officially out of it,” Webb told Chris Rose. “At that point, it was like, ‘alright… I'll be fine with this as long as he doesn't go there (Dodgers).' And he ended up going there.”

Webb's message to Giants pitchers after Shohei Ohtani signed with Dodgers

Rose later asked Webb if he's excited to compete against the two-way phenom in the same division.

“One-hundred percent,” the Giants star said. “I mean, facing the Dodgers already was tough. But now, getting to face these guys with that… Obviously you don't want to face that. But, at the same time, you want to be the best you have to beat the best, right? I texted a lot of our young guys because we had a lot of young pitchers this year. And I'm like, ‘take it as a challenge.'

“We're going to come out and we're going to try to shove it down their throats every single time.”

The Dodgers and Giants rivalry is a historic one. Sure, maybe the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry is the best in baseball, but the Dodgers and Giants aren't far behind.

The question is if San Francisco can compete with LA. It doesn't seem likely in 2024 given the Dodgers star-studded roster, but anything is possible. Logan Webb and the Giants will do everything they can to upset the Dodgers during the 2024 season.