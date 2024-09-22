The New York Giants are looking to pick up their first victory of the season in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, and they are getting quite a performance from rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. The former LSU product made a pair of absurd catches on the Giants second touchdown drive of the day, which helped New York take a 14-7 lead over Cleveland.

First, on 2nd & 8 early on the drive, Nabers climbed the ladder to “Moss” Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., while somehow keeping both his feet inbounds on the play.

Then to finish off the drive, Daniel Jones targeted Nabers again on a tough throw in the back left corner of the end zone. While the throw was a bit high, it wasn't a problem for Nabers, who made an incredibly acrobatic catch to once again not just catch the ball, but to also get his feet in bounds to give the Giants a 14-7 lead.

Malik Nabers making an impact for Giants on offense

The Giants drafted Nabers with the sixth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft in hopes of him becoming the top playmaker in their offense, and it's safe to say he is doing precisely what they hoped he would do. Unsurprisingly, fans were freaking out after seeing this pair of crazy catches from Nabers.

Giants fans were thrilled to see that Nabers wasn't done yet either. On the Giants ensuing possession, Nabers capped it off with his second touchdown of the day, extending New York's lead to 21-7 as the two teams went into the locker room for halftime.

That score brought Nabers' first-half tally up to six catches for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and it has put the Giants in firm control of the game after they fumbled the opening kickoff and allowed the Browns to score on their first play of the game. Nabers has already made some crazy highlight reel plays in this one, and if he can make some more crazy grabs in the second half, chances are the Giants will come out on top.