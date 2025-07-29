The New York Giants have an interesting quarterback situation this season after signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston while also selecting Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft. Winston, who is expected to be the backup behind Wilson in the 2025-26 season, praised Dart for how cool and laid back he is for a rookie.

During a guest appearance on “The Pivot Podcast,” Winston explained how Dart, who is 22 years old, is so poised at such a young age. The veteran quarterback is seemingly impressed with Dart so far in training camp.

“That's why I talk about the young rookie in Jaxson Dart,” said Jameis Winston. “Man, I believe he is truly one of the most poised, laid-back rookie quarterabacks I've seen in my entire life. To have that type of aura already coming into the league. It makes me proud to see because I'm like, man, he ain't worried about nothing, he isn't stretched… Obviously, on the outside looking in, I'm just like, ‘Is that good for me?' But at the end of the day, it's just like, man, it's good to see because I'm a football junkie. I love the game.”

The Giants selected Dart with the No. 25 overall pick after trading up to the pick with the Houston Texans. Jaxson Dart enters the NFL after spending four years in college, one at USC and three at Ole Miss. He was the starting quarterback for the Rebels all three seasons. All of that experience might be what Jameis Winston is seeing at training camp.

Dart's final season at Ole Miss was the best of his collegiate career, as he ended the 2024-25 campaign with career highs in passing yards (4,279), total touchdowns (32), and completion percentage (69.3%). Jaxson Dart also led the SEC in passing yards and completion percentage.

While Dart is expected to take a backseat in his first season in the NFL, all eyes are on Russell Wilson to step in as the starter. Jameis Winston is more than likely going to be the immediate backup.