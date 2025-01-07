The New York Giants finished yet another disappointing season, as they regressed anew in the 2024 campaign, winning just three games against 14 losses. A season before, New York went 6-11. Despite a poor 2024 season, the Giants are still sticking with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, as guaranteed in a statement released on Sunday by team president John Mara.

“Now that our season is over, we felt it necessary to make this statement. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization,” the statement read. “As disappointing as the results of the season have been, Steve (Tisch) and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team. We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire.”

Meanwhile, Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers also offered his thoughts on the return of Daboll and Schoen, though, he didn't sound too enthusiastic about it.

“I'm happy that they're back. I'll try to do better in the next year,” the former LSU Tigers star wide receiver told reporters, as seen and heard on a video posted by Giants Videos of SNY.

Social media users notice Giants WR Malik Nabers' reaction to Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen news

Fans have taken notice of Nabers' seemingly cold demeanor when he talked about the news of Daboll and Schoen staying.

“He better turn that smile upside down when we draft a QB and he continues to go off. As we go 3-14 again,” a fan commented.

From another X (formerly Twitter) user: “He knows he’s not happy. How many times did he say i don’t call the plays ask Dabes. Hes being a pro and answering the questions”

“Yeah i've never seen a happier man in my life,” a fan sarcastically commented.

“The body speaks the opposite,” noticed a commenter.

Via another comment: “Everything about the giants is dysfunctional . why would you even ask him this ? what answer were you expecting ? him to say no ?”

In any case, the 21-year-old Nabers had an outstanding rookie season in the NFL despite operating within a Giants offense that had plenty of question marks under center. Even with a problematic quarterback situation, Nabers managed to rack up 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 109 receptions through 15 games. The Giants will have a high pick in the 2025 NFL draft, so perhaps they can find a new quarterback who would form much better chemistry with Nabers than any of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.

Nabers was selected ninth overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Giants.