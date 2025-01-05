While the New York Giants head coach and general manager ponder their futures, players are still miffed about the departure of Saquon Barkley. However, at least Malik Nabers made NY history by setting a record in the last game of his terrific rookie season.

Nabers broke the team record for receptions, according to a post on X by Talkin’ Giants.

Malik Nabers had set the Giants single-season reception record with 108 passing Steve Smith in 2009.

Giants WR Malik Nabers finished strong in 2024

Nabers reeled in five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in the 20-13 loss to the Eagles.

Giants quarterback Drew Lock said Nabers is something special.

“What a beast,” Lock said. “What a dude. He's going to be great, (and) he's going to be great for a really long time. He's going to keep working. The mentality he has, he's just going to keep getting better. And I feel like you kind of saw that throughout the year. Yeah, that Browns game was impressive early in the year. But with each game, when he was healthy, or he wasn't really truly healthy, banged up going out there to play, kept making an impact, kept making more of an impact as the year went on. And that's hard to do with a guy that made such a big impact early in the year. Being able to consistently hang with that and be that guy. It’s impressive.”

Nabers said he didn’t let the distractions of a tough season get to him.

“Right, I mean because we're still locked in on this season,” Nabers said. “We still had two games left. So to take my mind off of those two games left to worry about next year, it wouldn't be right and it's not going to be a smooth sailing ride. It's going to be a bumpy road. I've been learning that my whole life, but learning how to keep my mental strength. Keep my focus locked in on this year, what's leaving my legacy on this year and then continuing after the year is over. Then, focusing on next year.”

The Giants grabbed Nabers with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nabers became the second wide receiver picked after the Cardinals chose Marvin Harrison Jr. Clearly, Nabers enjoyed a much better season than Harrison, even though the Giants had massive issues at the quarterback position and made several changes throughout the season.