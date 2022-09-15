‘More whipped cream than cake’: Skip Bayless drops bizarre Saquon Barkley take after huge Week 1

All offseason, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley faced criticism ahead of a make-or-break year. He silenced all the doubters in Week 1, rushing for 164 yards on 18 carries including a touchdown. But, there is still someone who believes Saquon isn’t the real deal: Skip Bayless.

The controversial FS1 analyst had a rather bizarre take on Barkley during Thursday’s show. Via Giants Wire:

“I don’t love him as a running back because, in the end, if I can be painfully objective and honest about this, he’s more of a cherry on top kind of a back. He’s more whipped cream than he is the cake. He’s more of a luxury back,” Bayless said on Undisputed of Saquon Barkley.

“He’s not that guy. He’ll get loose once or twice a game, but that’s all — it’s once or twice. . . He’s going to get the ball a whole lot of other times and then go nowhere fast.”

“In the end, he can’t be a Derrick Henry or a Jonathan Taylor or an (Ezekiel Elliott) in his prime because he’s not a bell cow type,” Bayless added. “He’s built like a power back who doesn’t function like a power back.”

Yikes. Yes, Saquon Barkley has struggled across the last few seasons with inconsistent play and injuries, but if the season opener is any sign, he could be back. He honestly outplayed Derrick Henry in the 21-20 win, with the Titans RB rushing for just 82 yards on 21 carries.

Barkley won’t care less what Bayless has to say. He’s just focused on replicating Week 1’s performance as often as possible. Perhaps the hate will just motivate him to keep balling out, too.