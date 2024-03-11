The New York Giants have not been too active early on since the legal tampering period opened for NFL free agents, and have let key players Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney walk to the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. However, the Giants reportedly could be looking to make a splash move by acquiring edge rusher Brian Burns in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, according to Connor Hughes of SNY.
Multiple other reporters like Jonathan Jones of CBS and Dianna Russini of The Athletic have reported that there is hope a deal can get done between the Giants and Panthers, and that it is trending that way.
The Giants landing Brian Burns would be a splash move that would quiet some of the concerns of the fanbase. The departure of McKinney to the Packers was discouraging for fans, but the fan favorite in Barkley going to the division rival Eagles brought more reactions.
So far, the Giants have made smaller moves in adding guard Jon Runyan Jr. and running back Devin Singletary. It seems that Joe Schoen is still targeting offensive line help. However, Burns would be a great help, and would form a formidable pass rush being added to a defensive line with Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Burns has never had below 7.5 sacks in a season, and is currently scheduled to play on the franchise tag in 2024. A trade would likely involve a subsequent extension for Burns with the Giants.
Giants' pivot after Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney departures
The Giants had a miserable 2023 season, and it seems that they will have a much different look as a result of the moves Joe Schoen has up his sleeve this offseason. Trading for and extending Burns would essentially be reallocating the money that Barkley and McKinney would have received, if the Giants wanted to retain them.
For a team that has signaled it has entered a bit of a rebuilding phase, spending on higher value positions like edge rusher and the offensive line makes a lot of sense. It would give the Giants a foundation to then build on in the next few years.