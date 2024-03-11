The New York Giants look to turn a new corner after their subpar 2023 season. New York is making waves during the 2024 NFL Free Agency period, headlined by the departure of star running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley revealed an instant social media reaction to leaving NY for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Barkley is grateful for his time with the Giants
Saquon Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 contract with the Eagles amid his NFL Free Agency sweepstakes and went on X to express his feelings about the big news. He began by showing gratitude for the support he was shown during his tenure in New York.
“Thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support over the past 6 years…forever grateful! Excited for the next chapter,” Barkley posted before adding a heart and peace sign emoji.
The star running back endured some nagging injuries during his time with the Giants. However, he proved his worth as one of the best running backs in the NFL. One of Barkley's most productive seasons came in 2022. He ran for a season career-high of 1,312 yards to go with 10 touchdowns in 16 games.
Then, Barkley had another respectable year in 2023. The 27-year-old amassed 962 yards and six TDs in 14 contests. He looks to carry his abilities to an Eagles team looking to reach the Super Bowl again.
The offensive combination of Jalen Hurts and Barkley will be tough for opposing defenses to stop. Barkley has not played a game with the Philadelphia yet, but that is not stopping him from getting excited. He followed his heartfelt X post up with a display of eagle emojis.
Saquon Barkley had a respectable run with the Giants, but now, he looks forward to future endeavors in Philly.