There weren’t many bright spots in the New York Giants Week 1 40-0 disaster loss to the Dallas Cowboys. However, newly-acquired defender Isaiah Simmons played well in limited action. Now, as the Giants prepare to face his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, in Week 2, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale says Simmons has earned a bigger role.

The Giants traded for Simmons just two weeks before the season openers, so the hybrid linebacker/safety played just 15 defensive snaps in Week 1. However, he did make a tackle in his limited time on the field was noticeable when he was out there.

Ahead of the Giants Week 2 matchup with the Cardinals, Wink Martindale says the defender’s role is only going to get bigger this week and in the weeks to come.

“I think his role is going to expand, because he’s that good of a player and he’s just learning the package,” Martindale said on the Giants’ website. “What is this, the third week he’s been here? It’s just going to keep expanding. Like I said, he’s a positionless player, which is a compliment to him. We can move him around and play him in different spots. Through attrition, there’s going to be different spots that are open and each week, you put him in the best spot that you need him in to help us in.”

The Giants defense should get better the more Isaiah Simmons plays. While the Cardinals never found a role for the unique player, Martindale, with his love of imaginative blitz schemes, should be able to maximize the 2020 No. 8 overall pick’s talent.

In Week 1, the Giants D didn’t play as poorly as the 40-0 score suggests. The unit only gave up 265 yards of total offense. The deluge of points came from a special teams touchdown, a defensive touchdown, and two more short fields from Giants turnovers.