As contract negotiations continue to flood the NFL landscape as Week 1 of the regular season approaches, the New York Giants are hoping to retain one of their own for the future. The Giants are nearing a deal that will reunite cornerback Adoree' Jackson with the organization, according to Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter. Schultz noted that nothing is done yet, but the two sides remain ‘very interested' in making it happen.

The Giants brought Jackson in for a physical on Friday.

Jackson, 28, was the Giants' sixth-best tackler (63) in 2023. While it was a disappointing season, it was also his best season yet as an NFL player. Since the Tennessee Titans drafted him with the No. 18 pick in 2017, Jackson hasn't made it through a full season without injury. His most successful season was in 2018, where he turned in two interceptions and 67 tackles. Jackson's numbers have declined, but he was still serviceable opposite Deonte Banks.

It has been a busy week for the Giants with ‘roster cuts' and scouring free agency as they prepare for the regular season. Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are reportedly sticking to their original priority on their offseason to-do's, which assuring they have enough space to ‘restructure' Andrew Thomas' contract. Among roster obligations in free agency, they've sort of left defense on the back burner.

Bringing Jackson back to the defense would likely be the smartest thing they could do for the 2024-25 campaign. They are coming off a 6-11 record after making the playoffs the year before, and their defense finished 26th-ranked. There isn't much to dislike about Jackson, and he's proved to be more comfortable in New York's scheme the more games he plays.

How does Adoree' Jackson fit on defense?

The Giants' need for cornerback help grew immensely after final cuts were made at the position earlier this week. The current starters on the depth chart feature Banks, Dru Phillips and Cor'Dale Flott. In the expected 3-4 base defensively, Jackson could immediately fill one of the outside corner spots, especially if Flott's hamstring injury lingers into the team's Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Giants are going to struggle offensively since losing their top weapon Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason. Defense may turn out to be king against a Vikings team that just lost their star rookie quarterback for the year, and will now start Sam Darnold for the first official time.

The Giants host the Vikings on Sunday, September 8 at MetLife Stadium.